Camila Cabello addresses ‘Cinderella’ casting: ‘It’s my honor’

Camila Cabello recently wore her heart on her sleeve and gushed over her experience playing a modernized version of Cinderella.

The singer weighed in on it all during her interview with Deadline and was also quoted saying, “It’s really been an honor to play Cinderella, everything this film stands for, I stand for.”

“It stands for representation and diversity, dreams and independence, and compassion. All the things we need to be talking about. This Cinderella has ambition and big dreams for herself, it’s not all about the prince.”

“I also believe there are no good or evil people, we’re all just complicated and struggling through our own things. Those layers live within this story and its characters.”

During the course of the interview, she also dished over her intentions for agreeing to the role and added, “Ease in is the perfect way to describe it.”

“With the film centering music in such a big way it made things easier to ease into. I love movies and I love acting but I love music and singing so much.”

“Being able to do something that allowed me to do all of those things was one of the reasons I was so excited to do this film.”