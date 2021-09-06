Parineeti Chopra said “Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today"

Parineeti Chopra shares BTS video with Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh from ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra marked eight years of her film Shuddh Desi Romance, also featuring two late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor.



Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared behind-the-scene video from the sets of the film with an emotional caption for Rishi and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Golmaal Again actor said “Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today ..#8YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance #RishiKapoor #SushantSinghRajput.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance was released on September 6, 2013 and collected over 70 crore at the box office.

The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and written by Jaideep Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 and Sushant on June 14, 2020.