Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook signed 'iron-clad' prenup, says source

As revealed by a source, the 'Big Bang Theory' star has all her assets sorted

As revealed by a source, the 'Big Bang Theory' star has all her assets sorted

As revealed by a source, the 'Big Bang Theory' star has all her assets sorted

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook signed a hefty prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2018.



As revealed by a source to Us Weekly, the Big Bang Theory star has all her assets sorted.

Cuoco and Cook got married in June 2018 after a six-month engagement, during which the duo signed a legal agreement just in case they were to split.

Although the exact details of the prenup are under wraps, the legal document likely protects Cuoco’s estimated $100 million net worth.

The actress, who started working as a child, has had an endorsement deal with Priceline for several years and was earning $1 million per episode in The Big Bang Theory's final two seasons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuoco's total income from the initial 12-season run is just under $150 million, before residuals for syndication and backend equity.

Meanwhile Cook, a renowned equestrian, thousands in prize money at horse competitions every year, and his father is billionaire Scott Cook.