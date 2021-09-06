Oprah Winfrey to be accompanied by Meghan and Harry to the Emmys?

Oprah's chat with Harry and Meghan has been nominated for 'Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Special Award'

Oprah Winfrey might ask her longtime pal Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry to attend the Emmy Awards with her.



This is because Oprah’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that came out this March, has been nominated for the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

According to the Guardian UK, the organizers of the awards reached out to Harry and Meghan last week.



However, according to the report, the Television Academy also issued a statement that said “nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination...Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards.”



With oly four seats available, Oprah will have to decide whether she would invite the Sussexes to accompany her, her beloved crew, or her family.

In the tell-all, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations against the royal family, from racism to denying Meghan help when she felt suicidal, the interview sent shockwaves across the Palace.