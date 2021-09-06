Billie Eilish slams men for saying ‘nothing’ about abortion access in America

Pop icon Billie Eilish is men for staying silent about issues pertaining to women's rights, in light of the new Texas abborition law.

The Texas abortion law prohibits all women from aborting except those who are less than six weeks pregnant.

The 19-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram Story: "I really wish men cared more. Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women's rights."

"If you and your 'homies' or bros' aren't talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you're part of a problem,” she said.

The singer isn’t the only celebrity speaking out against the legislation. Earlier, Reese Witherspoon also protested against it, as she wrote on Twitter: "I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies."

Apart from that, Pink too condemned the bill, writing on Twitter: "I stand in solidarity with people in TX who, as of today, face an extreme 6-week abortion ban. This ban, #SB8, will be the blueprint for bans across the US. Unless we do something about it. #BansOffOurBodies."





