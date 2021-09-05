Queen Elizabeth as stepped into the middle of Prince William, Harry’s rift to ensure the monarchy’s survival

Queen Elizabeth as stepped into the middle of Prince William, Harry’s rift to ensure the monarchy’s survival

Queen Elizabeth ensuring monarchy’s survival by ‘ending’ Prince William, Harry’s rift

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly working hard to ensure the survival of the monarchy and thus has stepped in the middle of Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family and according to a report by OK! Magazine, “With gentle firmness, she finally brokered peace between the two couples.”

While explaining her intentions, the insider also claimed, “She neither scolded nor coddled but stated they must put an end to their feud for the sake of the institution.”

As a result of her actions, Prince William and Prince Harry “are talking again and often” but “they still have a ways to go, but they’re feeling hopeful again.”