Angelina Jolie admits decision to divorce Brad Pitt ‘was not taken lightly’

Angelina Jolie admits her decision to divorce Brad Pitt was not one that was taken lightly

Actor Angelina Jolie recently tugged at heartstrings with her candid admission regarding the divorce from Brad Pitt.



The star got candid about it all during her interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

During the course of it all, she was quoted saying, “I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

For those unversed, Jolie filed for divorce back in 2016, but when asked why it took her five years to officially leave the marriage she simply claimed, “I mean, in some ways, it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say.”