Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dangerously close to becoming yesterday’s news’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of becoming nothing more than yesterday’s news, per claims by Hollywood insiders, producers, and executives.

For those unversed, a lot of resentment towards Meghan and Harry has been amounting ever since their snub from Obama’s 60th became public, but it all skyrocketed shortly after they were hand a £112million Netflix production deal, a £20million Spotify podcast contract, and even a publishing deal.

It’s all “Left a bad taste in the mouths of stars who've worked their whole lives to get to the top,” an industry insider admits to Express.

Even a veteran producer believes, “They're dangerously close to being yesterday's news in Hollywood.”

“They haven't made anything yet, and so they have no credibility beyond Netflix's deal announcement. Not all celebrity can be monetised.”