Prince William’s cheeky quip on the first day of school unearthed by bodyguard

Prince William’s former bodyguard recently came forward to unearth a candid admission he made to his late mother Princess Diana on the first day of school.

This unearthed claim has been made by Prince William and Harry's former bodyguard.



He told Yahoo's Royal Box. “Diana said to him in the car, ‘when you get to school there are going to be lots of media and lots of photographers, you've got to behave yourself’. You're going to get this for the rest of your life.”

While the princess may not have recognized it at the time, her 4-year-old at the time made a candid quip that had her bodyguard flabbergasted. He claimed, “Don't like 'tographers'.”