Camila Cabello says she had 'really high amounts of anxiety'

Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and gets candid about how she was struggling with her mental health

Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and gets candid about how she was struggling with her mental health

Camila Cabello got candid about how she was struggling to deal with her mental health.

As a consequence of working nonstop for nine years, the pop star said that she was left "burnt out and broken".

It was only after the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the world did she get a much-needed break and to top it all off, her man Shawn Mendes was there for her to lean on during dark times.

Speaking to Page Six she said: "Before lockdown I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn’t really listening to how I felt."

"I kept telling myself everything was good, ‘I should feel fine, I should feel OK.’ What I needed to do was say, 'How do I actually feel?' and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help — because I needed help. I needed therapy.

"The pandemic gave me that pause to say, 'Let’s not carry on running on this broken leg, let’s fix it.'

"In the past there were plenty of times when I’ve been working — not home or having any time for relationships, not having time to be healthy and happy — just working non-stop and not feeling good but doing it anyway. That’s something I would never do now. If I felt like that again, I’d just say, 'Sorry, guys'.

"I know now I have to take care for myself. No one is going to know when I’ve reached a limit other than me, so I have to take care of myself in that way."