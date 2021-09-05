Farah Khan said “P.S- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan test negative after Farah Khan’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Indian filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who recently appeared on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Deepika Padukone, confirmed she has tested positive for coronavirus.



However, Farah also revealed Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and everyone from the set have tested negative.

Sharing her stunning photo with Amitabh and Deepika from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Main Hoon Na director said “This was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”

Farah Khan said “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday)”.

Earlier, there were reports Farah has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Indian media Farah also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.