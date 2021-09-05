Kareena Kapoor posted the photo with caption “My world”

Kareena Kapoor, sons Taimur and Jeh grab lunch with her ‘world’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Saturday visited her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.



The Good Newwz actor was spotted leaving her house with the sons.

Later, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo, featuring Randhir, Babita, Karisma and she herself.

Karisma reposted sister’s photo and revealed they grabbed lunch together.



She wrote in the caption “Family time #saturdaylunch” alongwith numerous heart emoticons.

Earlier, Kareena shared a sweet selfie with son Taimur Ali Khan, leaving fans gushing over them.



On the work front, Kareena, who welcomed her second son Jeh in February this year, will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.