Angelina Jolie says ‘it took a lot’ to separate from Brad Pitt, calls divorce ‘horrific’

Angelina Jolie is sharing details about what it was like to part ways with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is wearing her heart on her sleeve about her failed marriage with Brad Pitt that left her completely 'broken.'

While in conversation with The Guardian, the Maleficent star, 46, shared details about her ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband and how she coped with their split.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” said Jolie.

“Often you cannot recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the greatest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller. It’s so hard. I’d like to be able to have this discussion and it’s so important,” she went on to say.

“It has been so horrific that I almost have to see it as a godsend to be in a position to be able to fight this system. It doesn’t start with the violation [the plane incident]. It’s so much more complicated than that,” Jolie shared.

“My 17-year-old [son Pax], for example, has been denied a voice in court…I think at the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life, what you fight for, or what you sacrifice, or what you’ve suffered, you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you,” she said.