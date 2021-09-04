Prince Harry standing at the helm of a crossroad given his attempts to protect the Sussex brand

Prince Harry facing ‘problematic’ crossroads in bid to salvage Sussex brand

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a ‘problematic’ situation in regards to the Sussex global image.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently issued a warning in light of it all.

He was also quoted telling Express, “I think that Prince Harry's visuals of flying in that private jet to the polo match were definitely problematic for the image that the Sussexes are putting out because they're in a tough position.”

“They want to set a good example and they want to use their position of fame and celebrity to try and spread positive messages for the world and for the environment and for humanity and society, and encourage people to do good deeds or the right thing about the environment.”

“But of course, people don't just listen to what they say, people also watch what they do and if you set yourself up as a celebrity who also preaches a message to society, you've got to remember that people are watching what you do as much as they are listening to what you say.”

“When you talk about the urgency of changing human behaviour in order to help combat the problem of manmade climate change, and then you get in a private jet to fly across the country to play a polo match and then fly back, people are going to wonder if you are taking seriously your own warnings and messages.”