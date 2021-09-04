Lifetime film on Meghan Markle slammed for showing her get killed in a car wreck

Meghan Markle's character can be seen in a car crash scene which mirrors the same tragic car crash that killed Diana

Lifetime's new movie encircling the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is getting slammed online.



The new film, titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, stirred chaos after showing Meghan die in a car crash, in a similar way as Princess Diana had.

New photos released of the Lifetime film show Sydney Morton as the Duchess of Sussex and Jordan Dean as the Duke of Sussex.

The actor can be seen in a car crash scene which mirrors the same tragic incident that took the life of the late Princess of Wales in 1997.

Subsequent scenes later reveal that the crash was only a bad dream as Meghan’s character wakes up in bed with her and Harry’s son Archie beside her.

Following the release of the stills, social media users took to Twitter to call out the insensitive storyline.

“Absolutely out of order, what are they thinking, this is so low I feel sick!” said one user.

“Tasteless and abhorrent,” another one commented.

“This is in bad taste. I don’t believe they can make a series like this!!” added a third.