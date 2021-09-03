 
Friday September 03, 2021
Prince William ‘in a rage of fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Friday, Sep 03, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged claims have left Prince William in a burning fit of ‘rage’.

The claim has been made by royal biographer author Omid Scobie.

He started off by highlighting the “little progress” Prince William and Harry are making to mend relationships.

He was also quoted telling Express, “When we speak to sources close to the couple and also sources close to the Royal Family, there is this feeling that very little progress is being made.”

“However, some feelings have subsided because time has done its things, so the door is very much open for those conversations to happen at some point.”

