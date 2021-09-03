Hilary Duff shows off ‘How I Met Your Father’ set in candid behind-the-scenes

 
Friday September 03, 2021
Entertainment

Hiba Anjum
Friday, Sep 03, 2021
Hilary Duff recently showed off an inside look into her official How I Met Your Father set and fans are in a frenzy with growing anticipation.

The post was shared to Duff’s personal Instagram page and featured a four-screen look into her most recent filming session for the series.

Check it out below:

Duff has been pretty vocal about her new project in the past. In a statement to People magazine she was quoted saying, “I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie.”

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius.”

