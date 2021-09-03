Dwayne Johnson fawns over HCA Award for ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson fawns over the love he’s received with the HCA award for his work in ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson recently penned an appreciation post thanking fans for the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) award for Young Rock.

The actor announced the news in an Instagram tribute post that read, “Grateful to the bone to accept this amazing HCA Award for YOUNG ROCK”.

“This show has always been a very surreal and humbling experience for me considering it’s based off of my wild and true life story - that will always be anchored in life’s greatest blessings ~ gratitude and family.”

He concluded his appreciation post by saying, “THANK YOU guys - the audience - my #1 boss - for tuning in every week to share in our stories and MANA.”

“And finally, a huge CONGRATS TO OUR TALENTED YOUNG ROCK CAST. The real ones who brought life, soul, humanity and HUMOR and CULTURE to homes around the world.”

