Sam Asghari planning to pop the big question to Britney Spears?

Sam Asghari was spotted at a jewelry shop looking at rings, making people believe that he plans to marry Britney Spears

Sam Asghari left many believing that he may ask Britney Spears to marry him.

Two months after hilariously telling paparazzi that he and the Toxic singer are "married with twins", the fitness expert was seen at a luxury jewelry store looking at an array of rings.

The 27-year-old could be seen taking his time looking at the jewelry pieces and at one point the assisting employee showed Sam a diamond ring.

It is not clear whether Sam ended up purchasing an engagement ring but his and Britney’s feelings are very clear.

"Not only has this cute [expletive] been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!," the singer captioned a photo of herself and Sam last month.

Britney also expressed wanting to get married and have children with her man.

