Sidharth Shukla’s heartbreaking video 'lambi hai zindagi’ goes viral

A heartbreaking throwback video of Sidharth Shukla, who died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40, has resurfaced online and gone viral on social media where the actor says 'lambi hai zindagi (life is long)'.



Addressing one of his fans, renowned Indian TV personality and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla could be heard saying “I’m sorry, we couldn’t meet. Muje pata chala, something is wrong with your sister. I hope she is well and all my love and prayers to her. I really hope she gets well soon and she will. You take care soon. Bhai lambi h zindagi phir milenge phir se…”

The video has left his millions of fans teary-eyed.

Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3 and had made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT besides Dance Deewane 3 with his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill.

Shukla died after suffering a massive heart attack on Thursday.