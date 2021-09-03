Hailey Bieber puts her elegance on display during her appearance in LA

Justin Bieber's darling Hailey Bieber dropped jaws in white crop top and leather jacket while running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The supermodel set pulses racing as she revealed her washboard abs in a gorgeous white outfit during her appearance in the city.

The 24-year-old model was seen leaving a parking garage in a casual chic ensemble that put the spotlight on her tanned and toned midriff.

Hailey Bieber was looking out of this world in a casual chic ensemble that put the spotlight on her tanned and toned midriff.



To elevate her look, Hailey added some sparkle to her beauty with a gold necklace featuring her name in diamond-encrusted, and she also wore modest gold earrings. She carried a croissant-shaped black leather handbag with a knotted strap over her wrist and brought along a coffee for a caffeine boost.

Hailey Bieber's ultra-casual look was a far cry from her sizzling Jimmy Choo ads for the fashion house's autumn campaign.