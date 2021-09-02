Ed Sheeran's dashing GQ Men of the Year Awards look styled by Elton John

Ed Sheeran turned to Elton John for fashion advice.

The 30-year-old attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 wearing an eye-catching Versace jacket which was chosen by the music legend himself.

Ed, who went on to win Solo Artist Of The Year , turned heads in the ensemble despite openly expressing his dislike of wearing suits.

"It’s weird, I’ve always hated suits and they make me feel uncomfortable — and yet something like this makes me feel all right because it’s so out-there," he told The Sun.

"Elton hooked me up with Donatella Versace and I thought, 'Let’s go for it! It’s a big night and it’s great to be back out, so why not?'"

"[Elton] has been [expletive] off my boring wardrobe for years. I’m not really a fashion guy but I’ve had to start to show an interest – he loves it. Elton approved — it’s very him."

Take a look:



