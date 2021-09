Cardi B's Atlanta abode flooded after Hurricane Ida

American rapper Cardi B's Atlanta home has flooded amid Hurricane Ida.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the WAP hitmaker shared a glimpse of her guest room with fans, featuring a large puddle of water.

However, according to reports, Atlanta is expected to dry out and become more pleasant this week along with Cardi B's home.



The WAP rapper and her husband Offset purchased a $5.8million mansion in the suburbs of Atlanta in 2019.