Take a look into Indina Menzel's maternal bond with Camila Cabello

Since working together in the newly released movie Cinderella Camila Cabello and Indina Menzel have developed a very close bond .

Indina got candid with People, and spoke about her mother-daughter like bond adding that she is always looking to protect the singer-turned-actress and help her deal with life on the spotlight.

"I guess there's a maternal thing for me with her, I want to protect her a little because she's so warm and loving and a generous spirit. And she has so much going on and working so hard," she said.

"And I just want to make sure she's enjoying the moment and all of her successes. I've been there and seeing how that stuff fluctuates and seeing it just go by and then you say 'What happened? I didn't take that in, you know.'"

"I think that's part of what I try to impart to her," she added.