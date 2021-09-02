Idina Menzel ‘has a maternal thing’ for Camila Cabello: It's almost unprofessional’

Idina Menzel recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her growing maternal side for fellow Cinderalla co-star Camila Cabello.

Menzel got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I guess there's a maternal thing for me with her, I want to protect her a little because she's so warm and loving and a generous spirit.”

She also added, “And she has so much going on and working so hard. And I just want to make sure she's enjoying the moment and all of her successes.”

“I've been there and seeing how that stuff fluctuates and seeing it just go by and then you say 'What happened? I didn't take that in, you know.' I think that's part of what I try to impart to her.”

Before concluding she claimed, “We got a little delirious after our 35th interview and we almost peed our pants. I didn't even know what we were talking about!”