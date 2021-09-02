Video: Eminem shares clip from upcoming song

The new collaboration will be out on Thursday

Eminem fans are excited after the rapper announced that his new collaboration with X Millinsky is arriving.

According to the Detroit rapper, the track titled "Let's take 'em back / In time" will be out on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Eminem joined his label’s new signee, GRIP on “Walkthrough!,” the tenth track from his debut album under Shady Records, I Died For This!?.

GRIP starts the song by walking us through his humble beginnings in the game. In the second verse, Em reminisces about his childhood trauma and the hardships he faced to come up in the world. He ends this walk-through by warning his new signee against the ruthless nature of the game.



