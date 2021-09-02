Ellen's show will also welcome back Jimmy Kimmel for his 20th appearance

Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian to grace Ellen's show for final season

Hollywood's biggest stars are buckling up to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as it returns this month for the last time.



Jennifer Aniston—who was the very first guest of the series—will return to Ellen’s stage in the 19th and final season of the show.

Ellen's show will also welcome back Jimmy Kimmel for his 20th appearance, along with Kim Kardashian, who will make her first appearance since the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Apart from that, Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons will also be invited by the host along with Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

The comedian will also be welcoming back a fully-vaccinated live studio audience with safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines still in place.