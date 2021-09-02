Tom Holland confirms romance with Zendaya with a heartfelt birthday tribute 

Tom Holland and Zendaya finally made their relationship Instagram official

Fans are in a frenzy after Tom Holland and Zendaya seemingly confirmed their romance in an adorable Instagram exchange on the latter's birthday.

The two costars-turned-lovers finally made their relationship Instagram official as Holland posted an endearing shot of the two on the Euphoria star’s 25th birthday.

The Instagram post shows Holland in his Spidey suit and Zendaya in her MJ character, taking a mirror photo with a vintage camera in a dressing room.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” wrote Holland along with the photo.

Zendaya responded to the adorable wish by commenting, "Calling now," with a heart emoji that sent fans into a tizzy.



The Spider-Man stars made headlines back in July when they were spotted kissing in a car back in July.