Kim Kardashian reignites love in Kanye West's heart

Kanye West seemed to be in love again with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after her Donda wedding dress stunt.

The rapper wants to get back together with the reality star after her stunning appearance in wedding dress on his music event.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who shares four children with Kanye - filed for divorce from the rapper back in February.

The mum-of-four made an appearance at Kanye's album listening party while wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim," a source told Us Weekly.

"He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West delighted fans by recreating their 2014 wedding nuptials on stage, and when the listening party was over, it was claimed the ex-couple even left hand in hand.