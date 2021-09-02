Angelina Jolie's child rights book is out in Britain

Angelina Jolie says she hopes to empower children around the world with tools to "fight back" for their rights

Angelina Jolie 's is new book "Know Your Rights and Claim Them" is out in Britain on Thursday and for pre-order in other countries, with the aim of worldwide publication

The Hollywood star says she hopes to empower children around the world with tools to "fight back" for their rights with a book she has written with Amnesty International.

Written with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren, one of the original drafters of the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child - the book aims to equip kids with the knowledge to safely challenge injustices.

"So many children are in harm's way across the world and we're simply not doing enough," Jolie told Reuters in an interview. "These are their rights, decided years ago based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults."

Jolie, special envoy for UN refugee agency UNHCR, said she hoped the book would also remind governments of their commitment to the global treaty enshrining children's civil, social, political and economic rights.