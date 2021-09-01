Britney Spears’ legal team has refused to let her be extorted any further

Britney Spears refuses to let Jamie Spears ‘extort’ the singer any further

Britney Spears’ legal team has officially sprung into action and refuses to allow Jamie Spears any opportunity to ‘extort’ his daughter any further.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart claimed, “Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.”

“Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”