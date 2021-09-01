Naomi Campbell addresses all she ‘lost’ for a successful career

Naomi Campbell shares everything she lost in order to have her career

Naomi Campbell recently sat down for a chat and got candid about everything she ended up sacrificing for the sake of her career.

The model got candid about sacrificed for her career during an interview on The Cut.

There she was quoted saying, “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

“I’m not out here on my own. It’s simple, and it’s small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love.” (sic)

The 51-year-old added, “And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it’s important for me to remember to say ‘Thank you.’”

“You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you. I feel like traveling has saved my life in so many ways. I don’t have a fear of the world. I see the world as an optimistic dream. I am a global citizen.” (sic)