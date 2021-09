BTS’ Butter overtakes Dynamite as the group’s longest-running song on Billboard

BTS’ Butter overtakes Dynamite as the group’s longest-running song on Billboard

BTS’ Butter surpasses Dynamite as Billboard’s longest-running ‘Korean Act’

BTS’ new song Butter has officially managed to beat Dynamite and claim its spot on Billboard’s music charts.

The track is leading Billboard’s Hot 100 and has been dubbed the longest-running Top 10 hit by a Korean act.

The ranking changed on August 30th and includes songs most popular in the United States.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Butter rose a spot higher just last week and has not broken its command on the Top 10’s, for 14 consecutive days now.