Saira Banu 'is now stable, nothing to worry about' says friend Faisal Farooqui

Veteran Indian actor Saira Banu's friend assures fans that she is doing well.

Earlier in the day, Saira made headlines after being admitted to the hospital for chest-related concerns. According to the reports, Dilip Kumar's wife was in ICU.

How her close friend Faisal Farooqui has told the media that her condition is now stable.

"There is nothing to worry, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."



He continued, “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle."

“Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending,” added Farooqui.