Shilpa Shetty planning to part ways with Raj Kundra?

Indian actor Shilpa Shetty is allegedly planning to part ways with her husband Raj Kundra.

According to IBT, Shilpa has decided to live separately from Kundra after his arrest in producing and distributing pornographic content.

"Raj Kundra's troubles aren't going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra's alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa as to the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

As far as Kundra's assets are concerned, Shilpa does not want anything to do with his wealth. The actor earns sufficiently on her own.

"She won't be touching a penny of Kundra's assets, from what we know. She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma," said the report.