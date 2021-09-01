Saira Banu is in the same hospital where her late husband Dilip Kumar had been admitted.

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shifted to ICU

Saira Banu, veteran Bollywood actress and wife of late actor Dilip Kumar, has been admitted to a local hospital in Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure.



According to Indian media, Saira, 77 was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai three days ago and today she has been shifted to the ICU ward.

The report further says while the health of Saira is said to be stable, her blood pressure is not getting normal.

Due to the blood pressure issue the oxygen level remains low so there is difficulty in breathing, it added.

Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021.