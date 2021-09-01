Farah Khan is double vaccinated and resumed work for the 'Comedy Show' last month

Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19: report

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.



According to media reports, Farah, who was last seen shooting with her friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra for dance reality show Super Dancer 4 earlier this week, has informed everyone about her Covid-19 diagnosis.

The report further says that the Main Hoon Na director is double vaccinated and resumed work for the Comedy Show last month.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Farah extended sweet birthday wishes to Raj Kumar Rao.

She shared a photo with Raj, saying “Happy birthday to my dearest @rajkummar_rao this ankle fracture was the start of a beautiful friendship between u me n @patralekhaa ..”

“I admired u then as an actor but whn u came back 2 weeks later, with ur foot in a cast n finished the incomplete episode.. thats when i loved and respected you,” Farah further said.







