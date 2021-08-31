Max George says Tom Parker is doing ‘amazingly well’ amid brain tumour battle

Max George is speaking about his pal Tom Parker's brain tumour diagnosis and how he is doing amidst treatment.

While giving an interview on Good Morning Britain, The Wanted member, 32, gave fans an update about his fellow bandmember, saying he is doing “amazingly well.”

Thirty-three-year-old Parker has been battling a stage four tumour since 2020 and has also undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Opening up about how he reacted to the grim new, George said that Parker’s diagnosis came as a “massive shock” to him.

“Honestly, he’s doing amazingly well. Tom is a different breed of animal and he’s tackling it with everything,” said George.

“He’s doing great, he’s just set up concert at the Albert Hall as well, called Inside My Head, which is for Stand Up To Cancer. We’re really look forward to that,” he went on to say.

“He’s got some great acts on, I know Becky Hill is doing it, McFly, KSI. I’ll hopefully be front row there, watching that,” he said.

“That’s just him, that’s the way he is with everything, and this is no different, unbelievably. It’s really not. Tom just gets on with everything. I’m really looking forward to seeing him,” he added.