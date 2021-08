Geo Entertainment rules the Lux Style Awards nominations with 25 nods

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the Lux Style Awards 2021, having a total of 25 nods in the bag with its super-hit productions of the past year.

Drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.



Best TV Serial

Alif - Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed

- Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed Deewangi - 7th Sky Entertainment

- 7th Sky Entertainment Raaz-e-Ulfat - 7th Sky Entertainment

Best TV Director

Haseeb Hasan for Alif

Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi

Best TV Writer

Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Umera Ahmed for Alif

Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Ayeza Khan for Meherposh

Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi

Saboor Aly for Fitrat

Sajal Aly for Alif

Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay

Best Emerging Talent in TV

Nazish Jahangir for Kahin Deep Jaley

Pehlaaj Hassan for Alif

Best Original Soundtrack