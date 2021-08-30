Kit Harington addresses new lease on life a ‘happy, content, sober man’

Kit Harington recently sat down for a chat and got candid about finding himself a more ‘happy, content, and sober man’ after welcoming the bliss of fatherhood.

The star got candid about it all during his interview with The Weekend Australian and was also quoted saying, “I have a child and my relationship is brilliant… I'm a very, very happy, content, sober man.”

“Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there's something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing.”

Before concluding however he went on to say, “I don't know how [single parents] do it. Because it's more exhausting than everything I did on 'Game of Thrones'.”