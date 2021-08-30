Drake set to release album Certified Lover Boy this week

Drake is finally giving fans what they want as he is ready to drop new music.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he was set to release his upcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy later this week.

He shared the news with an image containing multiple pregnant women emojis holding their stomachs.

"CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3," Drake captioned the post, confirming the release date.





This album is Drake’s first full-length project since 2018’s Scorpion while he previously released some songs in between including 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tapes and the EP Scary Hours 2.

Drake's new album was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was pushed back due to health issues he was facing at the time.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."