Addison Rae touches on struggles with being dubbed a ‘role model’

Addison Rae recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her issues with being a role model, especially considering her life isn’t ‘perfect enough’.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Entertainment Tonight and was even quoted saying, “I think people go through life feeling like they have to uphold this certain standard and maybe don’t always hold up to it. It’s really difficult to kind of keep that away from everyone.”

“She really finds herself, and I think it’s a really cool thing. I can relate to that, you know, feeling like you always have to uphold this standard of like ‘I have the perfect life! Everything I share is great!’ And everyone has to see me as this, you know, perfect example, and I think it’s really difficult sometimes.”

Before concluding, she added, “People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’ That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this, this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard.”