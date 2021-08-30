Justin Bieber breaks all-time Spotify records in shocking turn over

Lyricist and singer Justin Bieber has officially broken all of Spotify’s streaming records and has even been dubbed one of the site’s most listened to artists.

For those unversed, the artist has amassed over 83.3 million listeners, on a monthly basis according to last month’s findings.



At the moment, Bieber is followed by The Weeknd at 74.53 million monthly listeners and Ed Sheeran at 72.41 monthly.

The news was announced by the Twitter account chart data and their claim reads, “@justinbieber has broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history (83.3 million). He is the #1 artist on the platform.”

Check it out below:



