Kanye West sheds light on Kim Kardashian divorce in new album Donda

Kanye West shed some light on his relationship with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in his new album Donda.

The Yeezy designer, following many delays, released his highly awaited album on Sunday.

The 26-track album saw surprising features from major artists like Jay-Z, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Among the list of songs, one particularly stood out for its reference to the rapper’s marriage troubles with the reality TV star.

Titled Jail, the song was an apparent jibe at Kim for her decision to split from Kanye as he rapped: "Don’t you curse at mе on text, why you try to hit the flex? / I hold up, likе, ‘What?’ I scroll, I scroll up like, ‘Next’ / Guess who’s getting ex’d?"

However, Kanye seemed to like his newfound relationship status as he rapped: "You made a choice that’s yo’ bad, single life ain’t so bad."

In another track titled Believe What I Say, the rapper insisted that that he always gave Kim whatever she wanted as he "never questioned what you was asking for", and that he "gave you every single thing you was asking for".

It remains to be seen if Kanye's lyrics paint a picture of the earliest days of their separation or whether it is their current relationship.