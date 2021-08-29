Khloe Kardashian goes off about people creating 'fake' news about her

Khloe Kardshian is not one to tolerate false news as she took to social media to vent her frustrations.

Taking to Twitter, the Good American founder ranted about fake news that was circulating about her.

While she did not reveal the source of her frustration, it was apparent that she was very much done with it.

"HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe," she wrote.

"It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake [expletive] about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo [expletive]."