James Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ gears up for Zurich film festival

James Bond’s new film No Time to Die is all set to play in the official selection of the Zurich film festival.

Per Deadline, the festival’s artistic director Christian Jungen believes, “We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure.”

He also went on to add, “We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival.”

“I am further pleased that the ZFF has succeeded in this coup as it sends out a powerful signal that highlights the importance of cinema. The industry has waited more eagerly for this movie than any other.”

In the film, Bond has left active service but is made to rejoin the force by an old CIA pal Felix Leiter who turns up asking for Bond’s help.



