Ayeza Khan in awe of ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali’s beauty

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan showered love on Turkish star Gülsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.



Gülsim Ali aka Aslihan turned to Instagram and shared her stunning beach photos to announce her return on social media after a short break of 15 days.

The Turkish actor posted the dazzling pictures with caption “I’m back” followed by a beach with umbrella emoji.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Ayeza Khan.



The Mehar Posh actor can’t stop gushing over Aslihan and dropped sweet comment to admire her.

Ayeza commented “Beauty” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Gülsim’s fans also flooded the comment section with praises shortly after she posted her photos.

The Turkish star had last posted on Instagram on August 14.