Prince William, Kate looking to move closer to Queen to assume more senior roles

Kate Middleton and Prince William are weighing in the option of moving closer to Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor to elevate their status in the family.



The Mail on Sunday quoted sources claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to live closer to the monarch as they have their sights reportedly set on accommodation options.

The Cambridges are contemplating the move from Sandringham, as per the insider, so that William could assume a more senior role in the Firm.

“Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work anymore,” the insider shared.

"It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area,” they went on to say.