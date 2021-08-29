Princess Diana didn’t want to divorce Prince Charles even after their differences

Princess Diana may been in mental anguish during her marriage with Prince Charles, but she still wanted to save the relationship from ending entirely, it has been suggested.



The late royal made a remark in her 1995 Panorama interview that signaled her desire to save her marriage in spite of all that happened.

"I think like any marriage, especially when you've had divorced parents like myself, you’d want to try even harder to make it work and you don’t want to fall back into a pattern that you’ve seen happen in your own family,” she had told the BBC host, Martin Bashir.

"I desperately wanted it to work, I desperately loved my husband and I wanted to share everything together. And I thought that we were a very good team,” she added.

Following the chaos that was unleashed over the interview, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to write a letter to Diana, in which she said: “I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the prime minister and, of course, with Charles, and we have decided that the best course for you is divorce."

The monarch's letter appeared to have infuriated Diana as her former butler Paul Burrell quotes her as saying: “That’s rich! They get to decide whether I divorce!”