Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 25,600

Pakistan reports 69 COVID-19 related deaths in past 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 claimed 69 more lives during the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the total death toll in the country to 25,604 on Sunday morning.

As per the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 62,918 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country out of which 3,909 turned out to be positive.

The rate of coronavirus positive cases in the country now stands at 6.21%, while the total number of cases since the outbreak has reached 1,152,481.

In addition to this, there are 93,504 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of now, while a total of 1,033,373 people have recovered from the virus so far.



Over 100 COVID-19 deaths reported for third time in August

Yesterday, Pakistan had reported 120 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the third time more than 100 deaths were reported in a day in August. The country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 25, 2021, when the toll stood at 141.



According to official data provided the by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nearly 4,200 people had tested positive for the coronavirus.



As many as 4,191 people had tested positive for the virus after 61,306 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC’s data. This brings the positivity rate to 6.83%.

The total number of active cases in the country had surged to 93,107 on August 28.